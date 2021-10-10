News
NUPENG suspends planned nationwide strike
The National Union of Petroleum and Gas Workers (NUPENG) on Sunday suspended the planned strike by its affiliate members, Petroleum Tanker Drivers (PTD).
The strike which would begin on Monday was shelved because of the Federal Government’s intervention.
NUPENG has said on Saturday that the tanker drivers would commence the strike over the deplorable state of the nation’s highways and other issues.
The Zonal Chairman of NUPENG, Tayo Aboyeji, disclosed this to journalists in Lagos.
According to him, the suspension was to allow union’s representatives and that of government to address the knotty issues at stake.
He said: “The leadership of the union after a brief meeting with representatives of government decided to suspend the strike in the interest of the nation.
“The meeting with the government continues during the week with the assurance that the union grievances will be positively addressed.”
Aboyeji said the union has lost many lives and property due to bad roads.
“This is not the first time that we will signify our intention to go on strike but we have to call it off because it will generally affect the majority of Nigerians but now our hands are tied,” he added.
