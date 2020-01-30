International Latest

Nurse arrested over attempt to kill 5 newborn babies under her care

January 30, 2020
Nurse arrested over attempt to kill 5 newborn babies under her care
By Ripples Nigeria

The police in Germany have reportedly arrested an intensive care unit nurse in the southwestern part of the country for allegedly trying to kill five new born babies under her care with morphine.

Police in the city of Ulm said that the nurse was arrested on Wednesday after investigators found syringe with morphine-infused milk in nurse’s locker, but quick intervention meant the infants lived.

“In the early hours, five infants, aged between one day and one month, suffered shortness of breath almost simultaneously,” Ulm police chief Bernhard Weber told a news conference on Thursday.

Thanks to prompt medical intervention, all the babies recovered and are not expected to face long-term harm.

The nurse, who was not identified by authorities but described as “young”, was arrested after the syringe was found. She denies charges of serious bodily harm and attempted killing.

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

