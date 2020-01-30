Latest Sports

Djokovic a win away from retaining Aus Open title after beating Federer

January 30, 2020
By Ben Ugbana

Novak Djokovic is just a victory away from retaining the Australian Open title after he saw off Roger Federer in the semifinal on Thursday.

The defending champion won 7-6 (7-1) 6-4 6-3 over Federer, who had miraculously reached this stage of the competition.

Federer, who is apparently battling with an injury, has now lost eight Australian Open semi-finals.

“Respect to Roger for coming out tonight. He was obviously hurt and wasn’t close to his best in terms of movement,” Djokovic admits.

“He started well – I was nervous.

“The match could have definitely gone a different way if he had used those break points,” he added

Djokovic, aiming for a 17th Grand Slam title, will face Dominic Thiem or Alexander Zverev in Sunday’s final.

Victory would mean a record-extending eighth Australian Open triumph for the Serbian.

