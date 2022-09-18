Nwaneri becomes youngest EPL player as Arsenal thrash Brentford to go top

Ethan Nwaneri has broken a Premier League record on his first appearance in the English topflight as Arsenal defeated Brentford 3-0.

The game played on Sunday saw Nwaneri become the youngest-ever player to play in the Premier League.

Nwaneri played for few minutes as he was a substitute for Fabio Vieira in stoppage time at Brentford Community Stadium.

Aged 15 years and 181 days, Nwaneri beat the record held by Liverpool midfielder, Harvey Elliott.

Recall that Elliott was 16 years and 30 days old when he played for Fulham in 2019.

Nwaneri has made several appearances for Arsenal Under-18s and played for England Under-16s when he was 14.

The Gunners hot in the lead in the 17th minute when William Saliba opened scoring. Gabriel Jesus doubled their lead on 28 minutes before Ferreira Vieira sealed the win in the 49th minute.

Arsenal’s win over Brentford took them back to the top of the table following victories for Manchester City and Tottenham on Saturday.

