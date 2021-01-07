Obama faults Trump, says attack on US Capitol Building shameful

Former United States President, Barack Obama, has launched a scathing attack on President Donald Trump, following the invasion of the Capitol Building by his supporters during congress sitting to certify the November 3, 2020, presidential election win of Democratic candidate, Joe Biden, calling it a “shameful incitement.”

Obama said the violent protest which erupted on Wednesday where one person was killed and several others wounded, was lamentable and should not have been allowed to take place, blaming Trump for the disgraceful incident.

In a statement shortly after the protest, Obama implored Republicans to “choose reality and take the first steps toward extinguishing the flames.”

“History will rightly remember today’s violence at the Capitol, incited by a sitting president who has continued to baselessly lie about the outcome of a lawful election, as a moment of great dishonor and shame for our nation. But we’d be kidding ourselves if we treated it as a total surprise,” Obama said in the statement.

Continuing, he added:

“I’ve been heartened to see many members of the President’s party speak up forcefully today. Their voices add to the examples of Republican state and local election officials in states like Georgia who’ve refused to be intimidated and have discharged their duties honorably.

“We need more leaders like these; right now and in the days, weeks, and months ahead as President-elect Biden works to restore a common purpose to our politics. It’s up to all of us as Americans, regardless of party, to support him in that goal.”

