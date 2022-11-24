News
Obasanjo challenges Nigerian youth to demand better policies from govt
Former President Olusegun Obasanjo on Thursday urged Nigerian youth to engage in productive activities that would improve their lives.
He made the call at the third edition of the presidential youth mentorship retreat organised by the Youth Development Center of the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library in Abeokuta, Ogun State.
He also challenged the youths to demand a better business environment and policies from the government.
Obasanjo said: “The villagization of the globe has rendered geographical barriers largely irrelevant. The movement towards a knowledge economy has also meant that proper nuances eliminate barriers.
READ ALSO: Obasanjo advocates for devolution of powers at Yoruba Elders meeting
“In essence economic opportunities have become transborder in nature and manifestation. There are enormous opportunities for private initiatives in the national and global economic space.
“The young people should demand vociferously that our governments must enhance enabling entrepreneurial environment for the young people. This is also a key to unleashing a culture of entrepreneurship among the youth.
“In conclusion, I am challenging you as young Africans to engage in activities that would change the African narrative by participating fully in all the socio-economic and political activities that guarantee a better future for you and not allowing those who are messing up your future to succeed.”
