Obasanjo is trying to divide Nigeria with his comments —Save Nigeria Movement

A group known as the Save Nigeria Movement (SNM) says former President Olusegun Obasanjo is planning to divide Nigeria with his latest comments on President Muhammadu Buhari and the general state of the nation in recent times.

The SNM, in a statement signed by its convener, Rev. Solomon Semanka, and made available to Ripples Nigeria on Friday, accused the ex-leader of playing a divisive role, and cautioned him to thread with caution and rethink his intentions.

“The attention of the Save Nigeria Movement has been drawn to media reports indicating former president Olusegun Obasanjo’s decision to embark on another round of divisive consultations conversant with his character,” the group said.

“These media reports further indicate that Obasanjo plans to co-opt past heads of state, traditional rulers, religious leaders and some respected elder statesmen, among which is a former Federal Commisioner, Pa Edwin Clark, into the massive drive to divide the country.

“All these antics are in a bid to discredit the President Muhammadu Buhari administration’s efforts, having surpassed former president Obasanjo’s two epochs in office both as military and civilian head of state.

“Former president Olusegun Obasanjo’s antecedents are scary if allowed to fester.

“The Save Nigeria Movement is deeply concerned that Obasanjo would choose to inflame passions and raise tensions at this critical point in time when the federal government is consolidating on security.

“Former President Olusegun is urged to reconsider his personal agenda as it can only jeopardise national security. To this end, the Movement is suspicious of the former president and calls all Nigerians to speak in one voice against him.

“The Save Nigeria Movement is inclined to caution the former president to have a rethink if his personal intentions will not promote peace and unity in the country.

“This appeal is also a word of caution that should Obasanjo be bent on heating the polity and raising tensions, Nigerans will know who to hold responsible and demand for the law to take its full course.”

“Former president Olusegun Obasanjo has no moral right to be dissatisfied with the modest achievements of president Buhari administration especially when he could not do better when Nigerians gave him the opportunity twice as military and civilian head of state.”

