Obasanjo ruled Nigeria twice because of his humility —Omo-Agege

The Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege, said on Thursday former president Olusegun Obasanjo ruled Nigeria twice because of his humility.

Obasanjo was Nigeria’s Head of State from 1976 to 1979.

He also ruled the country as president from 1999 to 2007.

A statement issued by his media office titled: “Omo-Agege tasks political leaders on humility,” said the deputy senate president stated this in Abuja when he spoke at the public presentation of a book, “How I became a Senator in 30 days” written by the Chairman of Senate Committee on Rules and Business, Sadiq Umah.

According to Omo-Agege, Obasanjo rose through the ranks to rule Nigeria during military and civilian dispensations of his “humility.”

He said: “The biggest attribute that we need to serve, which our upcoming politicians should imbibe, is that of humility.

“We have been told of a joke in the past by a former Head-of-State and President.

“He told us that people said he was a ‘mumu’. ‘Mumu’ is a euphemism for humility. He may not necessarily be the poster child for humility in Nigeria today but he succeeded.

“He (Obasanjo) said people said he was ‘Mumu’, yet he became Chief of Staff, Supreme Headquarters which was the de facto number two position in the country at that time.

“They said he was ‘Mumu’, he became head-of-state. They said he was ‘Mumu’ and he became an elected president and was re-elected.”

