Obaseki is heading to another party, Edo lawmakers-elect say

The 14 aggrieved lawmakers-elect of the Edo State House of Assembly on Thursday insisted that Governor Godwin Obaseki is heading for another party.

According to them, the recent endorsement of Obaseki by Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State is a clear evidence that he would be leaving the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The lawmakers also accused the governor of deliberately promoting the crisis in the state chapter of the APC in order to destroy it.

Addressing journalists in Abuja, the lawmakers, led by a former Speaker of the assembly, Victor Edoror, said they would not surrender to Obaseki’s plot to intimidate them.

Edoror said: “It is clear that Obaseki is heading to another party following the endorsement he has received from the PDP leaders including the Governor of Ebonyi State (David Umahi).”

The lawmakers, who decried Governor Obaseki’s continued attacks on them and the National Chairman of the APC, called on President Muhammadu Buhari, the APC national leader, Bola Tinubu, and other leaders of the party to caution Obaseki.

