Makinde reveals IG’s concerns over Amotekun

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, on Thursday disclosed the concerns of the Inspector General of Police Muhammed Adamu over the Western Nigeria Security Network (WNSN), Codenamed Operation Amotekun.

Makinde, who met with the IGP on Wednesday in Abuja, said the IGP does not want Amotekun to take over the functions of the Nigeria Police Force and the community police it’s about setting up.

The governor, who said Operation Amotekun was shaping up well, spoke at the 80th Annual General Conference of the Cherubim and Seraphim Unification Church of Nigeria, in Ashi, Orita Bashorun, Ibadan.

He said: “I was with the Inspector-General of Police yesterday (Wednesday) and we had deliberation on how to make our state and country secure.

Read also: RANKING NIGERIAN GOVERNORS, JANUARY, 2020: Top 5, Bottom 5

“We also discussed on how Amotekun is not supposed to replace the function of the Nigeria Police Force and the community police they are setting up. Very soon, we will begin to reap the reward of Operation Amotekun.

“All the issues before us are being addressed right now; Amotekun is definitely here to stay.

“I will continue to work for the benefit of all to provide a peaceful, safe and secure state. We cannot worship God in an atmosphere of fear. I am happy that Amotekun is shaping up brilliantly.”

Commending the Church for its continuous prayer for the success of his administration, Makinde urged the church to engage in deliberations on how it would move forward.

On the local government crisis in the state, the governor said: “The councils’ dissolution case is before the court. There is a court injunction against the people who are trying to foment trouble. For me as the chief security officer, we will definitely not allow lawlessness.”

Join the conversation

Opinions