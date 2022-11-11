Obi a serial importer, contributes to unemployment in Nigeria — Oshiomole

The former national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adam Oshiomole, claimed on Friday that the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, contributed to the current high unemployment rate in Nigeria.

Oshiomole, who addressed supporters at the APC senatorial campaign flag-off in Auchi, Edo State, described the former Anambra State governor as a serial importer.

He also dismissed the chances of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, next year.

The former Edo State governor insisted that his senatorial ambition was to change Nigeria’s budgetary system for the benefits of Nigerians.

He declared that the APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, would emerge as the country’s president in 2023.

Oshiomhole said: “Obi owns the biggest shopping mall in Abuja and all the items sold there are imported. Therefore, if he is selling imported wines, clothes, and other items, he is contributing to why Nigeria is going down because he is creating jobs abroad and importing unemployment to Nigeria.

“Atiku defected from the PDP to the ACN and when he lost the election, he decamped to the PDP. He contested and lost and defected to APC, he again defected to the PDP and contested with Buhari and lost and now he still contesting. Can you vote for such a candidate?

“I am troubled by the way we manage our budget at the National Assembly. I want to go there and argue on the floor of the Assembly that we should change our budgetary system. Our budget must work for the people.

“Tinubu is the most suitable person for the president in 2023, They are throwing stones at him because they have seen that they can’t dispute his performance. They said he didn’t go to school but they say he was the treasurer of Mobil Oil Company. Will an oil company employ someone as chief accountant or treasurer if he didn’t go to school?”

