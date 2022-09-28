Politics
Oshiomhole feigns ignorance of Tinubu’s UK trip
Former Governor of Edo State, Adams Oshiomhole, on Wednesday refused to be drawn into the conversation on the whereabouts of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.
There were reports that the former Lagos State governor travelled alongside his running mate, Kashim Shettima, to the United Kingdom earlier in the week for a meeting with political associates.
Oshiomhole, who featured on a Channels Television’s programme, Politics Today, on Wednesday night, said he does not know if the APC presidential candidate is presently in Nigeria or outside the country.
READ ALSO: ‘Tinubu is ailing,’ Utomi raises fresh concern on APC candidate’s health
He said although he is the Deputy Director-General of Tinubu’s campaign team, he does not report to him on a daily basis and therefore say nothing about his whereabouts.
Oshiomhole said: “I don’t report to him every day. So I’m not sure if he’s around or not. That will be when the campaign council is inaugurated and my office is activated. That has not been done yet.
“We are yet to inaugurate our campaign council because the Chairman, President Muhammadu Buhari, was away in New York.”
