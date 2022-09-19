Politics
Oshiomhole, Labour Party exchange banters over Peter Obi
A former National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) Adams Oshiomhole and the Labour Party have exchanged words over the antecedents of Peter Obi, the LP’s Presidential candidate in the 2023 elections.
When Obi was governor of Anambra, Oshiomhole observed that he was powerless to address the security situation there.
The former APC Chairman made this assertion on Sunday in Abuja at an APC progressive young leaders meeting.
In a recent interview with CNN, Obi had stated that Nigeria was in danger of disintegrating and that, if elected, he would deal with the country’s security issues and economic problems.
Obi, according to Oshiomhole, cannot persuade Nigerians that he would resolve the country’s security issues because, as governor in Anambra, he failed to do so.
“For those of you who are social media warriors, there are issues here that you need to speak to. Go to Google and look at the first six months of governor Obiano’s administration in Anambra state.
“What you will find on YouTube is governor Obiano using bulldozers to demolish the houses of kidnappers and those who were involved in what they called Bakassi boys or even girls.
“Who was the governor when Bakassi developed in Anambra and who solved the problem? So, if a man couldn’t fix a security challenge in his own state which requires courage, how can he convince that he would fix the security challenges all over Nigeria?
“Don’t take it from me. Go to YouTube and find out about the first six months of governor Obiano and find out who was his predecessor.
“If the [predecessor] had solved the problem, will Obiano be using bulldozers to demolish people’s houses — houses of kidnappers and Bakassi boys?
“So, when they say ‘I will fix Nigeria’, did you fix your state?,” Oshiomhole asked.
In its reaction, the Labour Party said Oshiomhole should be ashamed of himself for attempting to use insecurity to measure the performance of Peter Obi, while in office as Anambra State Governor years ago.
Comrade Arabambi Abayomi, national publicity secretary of the Labour Party, made this statement in reaction to Oshiomhole’s assertions that Obi would be unable to address Nigeria’s security issues since he failed to do so when he was governor of Anambra State.
Arabambi said, “I’m aware that Oshimohole was governor of Edo State, for two terms.
Read also: I can rule Nigeria without Labour Party’s majority in National Assembly – Peter Obi
“He was part of those who connived to foist this reckless government of propagandists on Nigerians using deceit and scare-mongering in 2015.
“We are aware that when Peter Obi, our candidate was governor of Anambra, IPOB was not ordering people to sit at home.
“It is curious that a government which Comrade Adams Oshimohole is part and parcel of can even attempt to use security as a yardstick to talk about any other government before it.
“Is it not under this government that the Kuje Prison was attacked by bandits without a shot fired by security forces?
“If one may ask, where did comrade Oshimohole get the N100 million he used to pay for the APC Presidential form he picked?
“We know for a fact he didn’t have this money before he ruled Edo for 8 years. He wasn’t flying business class when he was in the NLC.
“Now that he and his friends in government have helped themselves they are scared that the house they built on quicksand will crumble.”
