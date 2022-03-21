OBIANO: Anambra APC charges EFCC to ensure thorough investigation

In the wake of the arrest and investigation of a former governor of Anambra State, Willie Obiano by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) the state’s chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has called for a thorough investigation.

This was contained in a statement issued on Sunday by the Anambra APC Publicity Secretary, Okelo Madukaife.

The Commission had arrested Obiano at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, on Thursday, shortly after he handed over power as governor to Prof Chukwuma Soludo.

The arrest was said to be linked to an alleged misappropriation of N42 billion belonging to the state.

According to the source, part of the funds were also allegedly diverted to finance political activities in the state.

In its statement, the APC urged the EFCC to ensure fair investigations in order to unravel the financial leakages in the state during Obiano’s tenure.

The statement reads in part, “Following the shocking interception, arrest and subsequent detention of Obiano while travelling to United States of America on the same day he handed over power, we urge the EFCC not to detain him for longer than necessary.

“We had expressed shock, because, although Obiano spent nearly half of his tenure in his private home in this offshore location, he had prior knowledge that there were issues to clear with EFCC, having had a prior information on the matter for months.

> “Considered alongside the fact that neither the former governor nor his successor, has said anything about what is being handed over and what has been taken over financially, we are keeping an open mind on events of the last few days.

> “However, since the financial crime agency set off the alarm late last year, it means there has been enough time to put facts, figures and the law together.

> “We therefore, without any interference with the statutory duties of the commission, appeal to EFCC to conduct a timely investigation on the questioned areas of financial dealings, recover monies for Anambra State, where applicable and/or prosecute offenders where they exist, without any delay, which may fuel speculation and detract from concrete issues of Anambra State financial leakages.”

