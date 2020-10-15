Obiano assures #EndSARS protesters of release of all ‘illegal’ detainees in SARS cells in the state

Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State on Thursday promised that all illegal detainees in the cells of the disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) in the state would be released from Friday.

The governor made the promise while addressing #ENDSARS protesters at the Government House in Awka.

The governor also disclosed that a former Commander of SARS in Awkuzu, James Nwafor, would be relieved of his political appointment and recommended for immediate prosecution, along with other SARS officials that abused their offices.

READ ALSO: Memorable photos from #EndSARS campaign around Nigeria

The governor, who appealed to the protesters to open up the Expressway that had been blocked, also addressed other issues raised by the protesters.

According to reports, Nwafor, was accused of various atrocities while serving as the SARS commander in Awkuzu, Anambra State, including extra-judicial killings and human rights violations.

Join the conversation

Opinions