OCTOBER 1: Buhari deviates from tradition, to address the nation from Eagle square | Ripples Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari will not present his October 1 Presidential Broadcast early in the morning as has been the tradition for years, the Presidency has said.

The Presidency said that instead, President Buhari would present his October 1 address by 10am from the Eagle Square, Abuja.

This was contained in a statement released by the Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, on Wednesday.

“As part of activities commemorating the 60th Independence Anniversary of the country, President Muhammadu Buhari will address the nation from the Eagle Square, Abuja, on Thursday, October 1, 2020.

“The live address will commence after the Anniversary Parade beginning at 10am which will be covered by major television and radio stations especially the network services of the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) and the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN).

“Please note that in view of the open-air live address, the traditional early morning October 1 Presidential Broadcast will not feature on Thursday”, the statement read.

