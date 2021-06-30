OFFICIAL: Everton appoint Benitez as Ancelotti’s replacement

English Premier League club, Everton have appointed Rafael Benitez as manager to replace Carlo Ancelotti who left the club this month.

The 61-year-old Spaniard has signed a three-year deal, the club confirmed on Wednesday.

He takes over from Ancelotti, who led the Toffees to 10th last season but quitted following his appointment at Spanish side, Real Madrid.

“I am delighted to be joining Everton,” said Benitez.

“I believe this is a club that is going places. I’m determined to play a big part in helping this great club achieve its ambitions.”

Benitez managed Liverpool between 2004 and 2010, winning the Champions League and the FA Cup in the six-year spell at Anfield before his departure.

The Spaniard last managed in the Premier League at Newcastle United before leaving in June 2019.

He moved to China to coach Dalian Professional FC and left them in January after 18 months in charge.

