Ogun govt shuts four hospitals, two laboratories

Four hospitals and two medical laboratories have again been placed under lockdown by the Ogun State government for breaking regulations.

A few of the offences include, but not limited to, operating beyond the area of registration, hiring unqualified staff, and not being registered.

Ololade Clinic and Maternity Home, Mercygate Hospital, Itele, Fehintola Clinic and Maternity Home, Ijako, Ayomide Outpatient Hospital, Itele, Diurnal Medical Laboratory, Itele, and Blizz Medical Laboratory, Abeokuta are among the establishments that were impacted.

In the Ado-Odo/Ota Local Government Area, ten private medical clinics were sealed by the state government through the implementation of “Operation Stingray,” an enforcement special task team.

The state’s commissioner of health, Dr Tomi Coker, briefed reporters following the enforcement effort on Wednesday and reaffirmed that it was no longer acceptable for fraudulent medical professionals and those trying to go around specific state laws governing medical practise.

Coker said Governor Dapo Abiodun had resolved to sanitise medical practice in the state with the ultimate goal of safeguarding the lives of residents, adding that the proliferation of quacks could jeopardise the present government’s vision for the health sector.

The commissioner said, “As you all know, our administration has continued to prioritise the social well-being of residents through the strengthening of our health systems and provision of accessible and qualitative healthcare.

“Of course, we acknowledge the efforts of private health facilities. We share with them a strong desire for positive outcomes. However, they must operate within the terms of our regulations.

“All health care facilities in the state are required by the private hospitals and other health establishments registration law to register with the agency before commencing operations.”The existing ones are to renew their registration annually or else be sanctioned accordingly. Also, we will no longer tolerate those that are registered but choose to operate beyond the scope of their registration or employ personnel that are not qualified to practice.”

