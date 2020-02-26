OGUN: Man arrested for forging WAEC certificate to vie for vacant throne

The police in Ogun State have arrested one Fagbemi Waheed, a contender for the vacant stool of Oba of Iwoye in the Ilaro Yewa South Local Government Area of the state for alleged certificate forgery.

According to the police, Waheed was arrested following a petition that he was allegedly in possession of forged West African Senior School Certificate Examination results.

The spokesman for the state police command, Abimbola Oyeyemi, said in a statement on Tuesday that Waheed was arrested following a petition from the chambers of one R.R.A. & Associates.

According to him, the petitioners alleged that Waheed forged his secondary school certificate number NGSG 809573 he claimed to have obtained in 1988.

Oyeyemi said: “The petitioners further stated that the said Alhaji Fagbemi Waheed forged the said certificate for the purpose of using it to contest the throne of Oluwoye of Iwoye.”

Read also: Eight-year-old boy falls inside well in Kano

“The suspect was arrested and a search warrant was executed in his house where the forged certificate was allegedly recovered.

“Investigations further revealed that the certificate bearing the number actually belonged to one Raimot Omotola Adebayo.

“On interrogation, the suspect confessed that he collected the certificate from the owner under the pretence he wanted to use it to secure a job for her.

“But he took it to a cybercafe where he superimposed his own name on it and printed it out as original.

“He stated further that he did so because he wanted to contest the obaship of his town”, Oyeyemi said.

Join the conversation

Opinions