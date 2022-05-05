Ohanaeze asks South-East politicians to reject VP slot in 2023

The President-General of the apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, George Obiozor, on Thursday charged politicians from the South-East to shun the offer of running mate in 2023.

George made the call at the Imeobi Ohaneze Ndigbo meeting in Enugu.

The meeting was attended by the former President-General of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Nnia Nwodo, Senator Victor Umeh, Peter Umeadi, former military governor of Anambra State, Allison Madueke, Chris Iwuanyanwu and Prof. Fred Eze

He stressed the clamour for Nigeria’s president of South-East extraction was justified and a project to which every people of the region must demonstrate greater commitment.

Obiozor said: “All the double dealings about zoning and rotation of power are orchestrated conspiracy to deprive the South-East of the right to produce the president.

“I encourage all the presidential aspirants from the zone to remain focused, tenacious and optimistic.”

He said the Political Action Committee (PAC) of Ohaneze Ndigbo would meet several eminent Nigerians to persuade them to appreciate why a politician of South-East extraction should be elected as the country’s president next year.

The Ohanaeze chief also decried the weekly sit-at-home order in the South-East and said the people of the zone are recording huge losses due to compliance with the directive.

“Ndigbo has tried severally to persuade the youths to realise the consequences of their actions,’’ he added.

