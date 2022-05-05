Ogun Assembly proposes solution to leakages in transport sector’s revenue

The Ogun State House of Assembly on Thursday proposed a solution to revenue leakages in the state’s transportation sector.

The Assembly at the plenary urged the state government to limit the number of revenue generating agencies in the industry to three per unit.

This, according to the parliament, will streamline the collection process and avoid leakages of government revenue in the sector.

The Assembly’s resolution came shortly after the lawmakers urged the government to curb revenue leakages and guard against any act that could cause a breach of peace in the state.

The motion for the passage of the resolution was moved by the Majority Leader, Yusuf Sherif, and seconded by Ganiyu Oyedeji.

The Chairman of the House Committee on Transportation, Oludaisi Elemide, who led the debate on the matter, said the reduction of the revenue agents in the transport sector would instill sanity in the sector.

