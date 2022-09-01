86 eye vacant Alaafin of Oyo stool

At least 86 persons have declared interest in the vacant Alaafin of Oyo stool.

The development followed the death of the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, on April 22.

The Director of Media and Publicity in the Alaafin of Oyo, Palace, Bode Durojaiye, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday.

He said the Head of Oyo Princes, Chief Mukaila Afonja, submitted the names of the individuals eyeing the throne to the Basorun of Oyo, High Chief Yussuf Ayoola.

Ayoola also doubles as the regent of the town.

Durojaiye said the Basorun summoned an emergency meeting of all members of the Oyo Traditional Council ( Oyo Mesi) on the development upon the receipt of the names.

READ ALSO: Alaafin of Oyo, Lamidi Adeyemi passes on

The statement read: “In attendance at the meeting was the Chairperson, Atiba Local Government, Alhaja Kafilat.

“At the end of the meeting, it was resolved that all the contestants should, as a matter of utmost concern, attend a peace meeting on Saturday, 3rd of September, 2022, at the Agbala Ogun Hall in the Palace.

“Thereafter, from next week Monday, September 4 till Thursday, September 8, 2022, 10 contestants will appear for an interview on a daily basis.

“There will be a break on Friday and no interview will take place to pave the way for the Jumat service.

“The interview will resume on Monday, September 12 and last till September 15, 2022.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now