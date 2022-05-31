Okorocha knows fate today as court hears bail application

Embattled former Governor of Imo State, Senator Rochas Okorocha, will know his fate today, Tuesday, May 31, as his bail application comes up before Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court, Abuja.

When he appeared in court on Monday where he was arraigned on alleged N2.9 billion fraud charges by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Okorocha had pleaded not guilty to the 17-count money laundering charges the Commission preferred against him.

While applying for an administrative bail, Okorocha’s lawyer, Okey Amaechi, SAN, had prayed the court to release him pending the determination of the case against him.

Amaechi had drawn the attention of the court to the fact that his client was forcefully arrested by operatives of the EFCC without a proper arrest warrant.

“My lord, without a warrant of arrest from this court, they (EFCC) went into the house of the defendant, broke into it and arrested him in a gestapo manner”, he added.

But Justice Ekwo had refused to grant the bail and ordered that Okorocha should remain in the custody of the EFCC, while fixing the bail hearing for Tuesday.

On his return to court today, the Imo West Senator is said to have engaged the services of five Senior Advocates of Nigeria (SAN) led by human rights lawyer, Mike Ozekhome, who has already instituted a N1 billion suit against the Federal Government over the forceful arrest of the lawmaker last week.

