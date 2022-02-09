Okorocha tells Buhari, APC to call Imo Gov, Uzodinma, to order

Former Imo State Governor and now senator representing Imo West in the National Assembly, Rochas Okorocha, has urged President Muhammadu Buhari and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to compel incumbent Governor Hope Uzodimma, to stop the alleged consistent harassment and attacks on him (Okorocha), and members of his family.

In a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media, Sam Onwuemeodo in Owerri on Wednesday, Okorocha also called on the leadership of the All Progressive Congress (APC), to look into what Uzodinma has been doing in the state and call him to order.

Okorocha further lamented the demolition of 16 pedestrian bridges he constructed across the state as governor, by Uzodimma.

“As we write, more of such bridges must have also been brought down by Governor Uzodinma’s caterpillars,” the statement made available to Ripples Nigeria reads.

Continuing, Okorocha said Uzodimma had used the state government as a vendetta against him and those who worked with him.

“The Governor of Imo State seems to derive his strength and joy from the suffering and tears of Imo people following his anti-people’s policies and actions, including the demolition of the pedestrian flyovers meant for them.

“The pedestrian bridges had been standing strong for more than eight years and had been in constant use by the people of Imo State.

“The time has come for President Buhari and the leadership of APC to look into what Gov. Uzodinma and his heartless government have been doing in Imo.

“Gov Uzodinma, since he came on board under a very disturbing scenario, is either demolishing Okorocha’s projects or renaming them, just to remove any trace to Okorocha.

“The government would fill potholes on roads built or constructed by Okorocha, and rename them and also claim credits.

Read also: Court stops EFCC from arraigning Okorocha for alleged N2.9bn fraud

“The same government sponsored a court case against Okorocha on the day he addressed a World Press Conference on his 2023 Presidential ambition.

“When that one failed, they came back and began to demolish the pedestrian bridges constructed by Okorocha with Imo people’s money.

“The governor has been using Okorocha to distract Imo people and beyond, over his total failure to give Imo people leadership.

“The government in Imo has taken the state into deep slumber. Nothing is working in the state. The government has unleashed task forces on Imo people.

“And the Governor seems not to be worried about the trauma Imo people have been going through under his government.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now