Politics
Okowa requests Delta Assembly approval for 2023 supplementary budget of N71bn
The Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, on Tuesday, presented the 2023 supplementary budget of N71 billion to the State House of Assembly for approval.
The governor made the request in a letter addressed to the Assembly and read by the Deputy Speaker, Christopher Ochor, at the plenary in Asaba.
Okowa said the budget comprised N5.6 billion in recurrent expenditure and N65.5 billion in capital expenditure.
He said: “May I wish to note that there has been actual and projected increase in some fiscal receipts.
READ ALSO: Okowa dismisses claim on approval of jumbo packages for ex-governors in Delta
”Consequently, the supplementary budget has become necessary for appropriation to pay for some critical projects and activities of government as well as fund ongoing projects across the state in the year 2023.
“In the light of the foregoing, it would be greatly appreciated if the draft 2023 Supplementary Appropriation Bill is placed before the House at its earliest convenience for consideration and passing into law.”
Consequently, the House Majority Leader, Mr. Ferguson Onwo, moved a motion for the first reading of the budget and this was unanimously adopted when put to a voice vote by the deputy speaker.
