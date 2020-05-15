Olujimi supports new caretaker committee for Ekiti PDP, calls for a level playing field

Senator Biodun Olujimi has described the newly constituted caretaker committee for the Peoples Democractic Party (PDP) in Ekiti State as a welcome development.

The former Senate Minority leader, however, called on the committee to ensure a level playing ground for all party members in the state.

The PDP National Working Committee (NEC) set up a seven-man caretaker committee headed by a former Deputy Chief Whip of the Senate, Hosea Agboola, to take charge of the affairs of the party until a new executive is elected not later than than 90 days.

The NEC took the decision the Gboyega Oguntuase-led State Executive Committee tenure expired and the party was unable to conduct the state congress scheduled for March 24 due to the controversy trailing its ward congress and outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic.

But commenting on the development in a telephone chat with journalists on Friday in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital, Olujimi, who represents Ekiti South in the Senate, applauded the development.

She said it was necessary to prevent a vacuum in the leadership of the party.

“The NWC has not committed any infractions for constituting a caretaker committee to manage the affairs of the party. They only acted based on the dictates of the party constitution and this was done to prevent vacuum.

“I believe the committee will cease to exist as soon as validly recognised congresses are conducted,” she said.

She called on the new caretaker committee to ensure equity fairness ans a level playing field for all party’s member in the running of the party’s affairs.

There have been reports of squabbles between PDP members in the state loyal to Olujimi and those loyal to the state former governor, Ayodele Fayose, over the party’s recent ward congress.

However, Olujimi said she held no grudges against anybody but all that she was interested remained to end era of impunity in the party by reforming the state chapter in such a way that the principles of internal democracy, which, according to her, forms a critical part of the ideals of PDP, would be observed.

On the ward congress matter, she maintained that the ward executives inaugurated by her remain the authentic officials of the party.

The senator insisted that she would frustrate plots by ‘some spoilers’ to thwart the dream of the party forming the next government in the state come 2022.

