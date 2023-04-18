Politics
Omokri to Tinubu: With Adamawa in the bag, PDP coming for you at presidential election tribunal
A former presidential aide, Reno Omokri, has reacted to the victory of the Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Fintiri, in last Saturday’s supplementary election in the state.
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had on Tuesday evening declared the incumbent as the winner of the election after he polled 430,861 votes to defeat his All Progressives Congress (APC) rival, Aisha “Binani” Dahiru, who got 398,788 votes in the exercise.
The declaration of Binani as the winner of the election by the now-suspended Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Hudu Yunusa-Ari, forced the commission to suspend the collation of the election results.
In a series of tweets on his Twitter handle, Omokri cautioned the President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) would be returning to reclaim its mandate at the presidential election petition tribunal.
He wrote: “To God be the glory! Binani has been put in the bin! The Peoples Democratic Party has emerged victorious, and Governor Umaru Fintiri had been re-elected. Congratulations to him. Big congratulations to Waziri Atiku Abubakar.
“This proves the victory of evil over good is only temporary! Now that Adamawa is in the bag, Tinubu, we are coming for you at the Presidential Election Petition Court. We won our presidential candidate’s state. You could not win your own state. Be afraid. Be very afraid!”
Now that Adamawa is in the bag, Tinubu, we are coming for you at the Presidential Election Petition Court. We won our Presidential candidate's state. You could not win your own state. Be afraid. Be very afraid!#TableShaker pic.twitter.com/MR1EQWyzub
— Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) April 18, 2023
