BREAKING: Fintiri wins Adamawa governorship election

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Tuesday declared the Adamawa State governor, Ahmadu Fintiri, as the winner of the state governorship election.

The state’s Returning Officer, Mele Lamido, made the announcement after the collation of the results of last Saturday’s supplementary election at the commission’s collation centre in Yola.

In the final results made available by the commission, the incumbent governor, who represented the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the election, polled 430, 861 votes while his All Progressives Congress (APC) rival, Aisha Dahiru aka Binani, garnered 398,788 votes.

READ ALSO: ADAMAWA: Court declines to hear Binani’s application over INEC’s decision

Residents of Adamawa were thrown into panic last weekend following the decision of the state’s Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Mr. Hudu Yunusa, to declare Binani as the winner of the election.

INEC, however, declared the announcement null and void and directed the REC to stay away from election duty in the state.

