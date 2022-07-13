Ondo commissioner, Adeyanju, resigns hours after redeployment

One of the commissioners in Ondo State, Yetunde Adeyanju, has resigned from the state executive council a few hours after the cabinet was reshuffled.

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu redeployed Adeyanju from the Ministry of Water Resources to the Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development in the exercise.

In a letter addressed to the governor on Wednesday, the commissioner said the decision was based on a personal conviction to explore other opportunities outside politics.

The letter read: “I, hereby, resign my appointment as a Commissioner in Ondo State with immediate effect.

READ ALSO: Ondo Assembly passes bill on establishment of Amotekun Corps

“My decision is predicated on a personal conviction to explore other endeavours outside politics for now.

“However, I’m grateful to you for the golden opportunity given to me to contribute to the growth of our dear state, especially with the Kamomi Aketi Rural Water Supply.

“You gave me the platform and I’m proud that I used it well for the good of humanity. Kamomi AKETI water scheme remains the joy of thousands of rural dwellers today. Once again, I thank you for the opportunity to serve. ”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now