ONDO GUBER POLL: Stop distracting me, Gov Makinde tells Fayose

The governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde has denied an allegation that he masterminded the disgrace a former Ekiti State governor, Ayodele Fayose, suffered during the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) rally in Ondo State.

He, therefore, warned Fayose to desist from distracting him.

Some thugs had on Wednesday, while Fayose was walking towards the podium at the PDP campaign ground in Ondo, charged towards him and embarrassingly removed his cap.

In a statement by his media aide, Lere Olayinka on Wednesday, Fayose insinuated that Makinde and a former deputy national chairman of the PDP, Chief Bode George, sponsored the attack on him.

However, in a statement on Thursday by his media aide, Taiwo Adisa, Makinde said:

“I believe that ex-governor Fayose and his handlers need to look far away from Oyo State in search of their enemies.

“Governor Makinde has no link whatsoever with the incident Fayose’s aide was talking about.

“We expect all right-thinking members of the PDP to join the Governor of Oyo State in the prosecution of the noble and democratic assignment he is executing on behalf of the PDP in Ondo State at this time, instead of seeking to distract him one way or the other.

“The governor will, however, not be distracted either on the task at hand or on the well-intentioned desire to join other leaders to rebuild the PDP in the South-West geopolitical zone.”

