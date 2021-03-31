Ondo moves to avert health risk from consumption of poisoned cows | Ripples Nigeria

Following the death of some 22 cows in Ondo State, Jimoh Dojumo, Special adviser on security matters to the state governor Tuesday said that measures are in place to avert a health risk from sale and consumption of the affected cows.

He said that the herders decided to slaughter the cows after it was discovered that they were poisoned and had all died.

Also, spokesperson of Ondo State Police Command, DSP Tee-Leo Ikoro said the command had begun an investigation into the cause of the death of the 22 cows in Akungba-Akoko, Akoko area of the state.

The cows belonging to one Ibrahim Saliu were reportedly poisoned by some persons envious of Mr Saliu.

DSP Ikoro in an interview said that the cows were given poisonous water.

