Latest Ondo Decides 2020 Politics

ONDO: PDP candidate, Jegede, decries kidnapping, attacks

September 9, 2020
Eyitayo Jegede emerges winner of Ondo PDP primary to set up rematch with Gov Akeredolu
By Ripples Nigeria

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in Ondo, Eyitayo Jegede, has decried the security challenges in the state, and the rate of kidnappings.

Jegede who spoke on Tuesday at Ikakumo in Akoko North-East Local Government Area of the state, called for improved security and urged security operatives and residents to work together to arrest the criminals in the Akoko axis.

“We are highly concerned about your welfare and are worried about the onslaught of kidnappers and other criminals in Akoko border communities,” he said.

Read also: Ondo people will resist use of mercenaries to rig election —Jegede

He assured farmers who have been victims that his administration if elected will put an end to all criminal activities.

“I want to assure you of effective security arrangement that will stamp out the incidence of kidnapping, disruptive invasions and other criminal activities in these areas.”

The roads in Akoko region of the state have become death traps for comutters and residents due to the activities of kidnappers and armed robbers.

Latest posts by Ripples Nigeria (see all)

Join the conversation

Opinions

You may also like

About the author

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

View all posts
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!
/* ]]> */