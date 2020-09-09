ONDO: PDP candidate, Jegede, decries kidnapping, attacks

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in Ondo, Eyitayo Jegede, has decried the security challenges in the state, and the rate of kidnappings.

Jegede who spoke on Tuesday at Ikakumo in Akoko North-East Local Government Area of the state, called for improved security and urged security operatives and residents to work together to arrest the criminals in the Akoko axis.

“We are highly concerned about your welfare and are worried about the onslaught of kidnappers and other criminals in Akoko border communities,” he said.

He assured farmers who have been victims that his administration if elected will put an end to all criminal activities.

“I want to assure you of effective security arrangement that will stamp out the incidence of kidnapping, disruptive invasions and other criminal activities in these areas.”

The roads in Akoko region of the state have become death traps for comutters and residents due to the activities of kidnappers and armed robbers.

