ONDO: Three confirmed dead in fatal accident

Three persons have been confirmed dead in a multiple road accident that occurred in Akungba Akoko, Akoko South West Local Government Area of Ondo State.

It was gathered that the crash which happened on Sunday night, was caused by a blue DAF trailer and a blue Mercedes Benz towing truck that lost control and rammed into a white Toyota Hiace vehicle marked BDG 731 XT, by the roadside.

It was also learnt that many people were also injured in the accident.

An eyewitness on Monday, said that the dead passengers were initially trapped inside the vehicles, and that those who sustained injuries were rushed to the hospital for treatment.

“Those that died are many,” the eyewitness said.

When contacted, the Ondo Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps also confirmed the incident.

According to the Public Relations Officer of the Command, Mrs Tola Ogunbanwo, three people have been confirmed dead while 11 were injured.

“The accident was caused by brake failure of one of the vehicles involved. Three died and 11 injured,” Ogunbanwo added.

