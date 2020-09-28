One dead, three injured as vehicles collide in Ikoyi | Ripples Nigeria

One person has been confirmed dead, following an accident involving two vehicles in front of Golden Gate Hotel, Ikoyi, Lagos.

Three other adult males also involved in the accident were also said to have sustained different degrees of injuries.

The Head of Public Affairs, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Nosa Okunbor, confirmed this while speaking to newsmen in Lagos.

According to Okunbor, the accident was as a result of over-speeding by the drivers.

“The vehicles ran into each other at the intersection of the road,” he said.

He added that the crash involved an unregistered Ford Ranger SUV and a Nissan SUV with registration number KD 499 GE.

“They had a head-on collision at the traffic stop junction of the road, our investigation shows that both vehicles were on top speed.

“One person, a man, died while three others sustained various degrees of injuries,” the LASEMA official said.

Okunbor, however, said that two of the injured persons were attended to by the LASEMA’s paramedics before they were taken to the hospital.

