Metro
Ooni to marry sixth wife Monday
The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, is set to marry his sixth wife, Temitope Adesegun, on Monday.
The Ooni’s spokesperson, Moses Olafare, made the announcement in a Facebook post on Sunday.
He said the monarch’s new wife, Adesegun, is a princess from Ijebu land.
“Olori Temitope Adesegun Ogunwusi, an Ijebu Princess cum Ile-Ife Queen. Tomorrow is the D-day,” the post read.
The Ooni married Mariam Anako, from Ebira, Kogi State on September 6. She was an admin manager at Nestoil Limited.
Oba Ogunwusi married Elizabeth Akinmudai in Magodo, Lagos State, shortly after his marriage to Anako. She hails from Ondo State.
On October 9, he married his third wife, Tobiloba Philips, a former beauty queen from Okitipupa in Ondo State.
The monarch took Ashley Adegoke, a princess from Ile-Ife as his 4th wife and October 20, he married Ronke Ademiluyi, the founder of African Fashion Week and great-granddaughter of the 48th Ooni of Ife, Ajagun Ademiluyi.
See photos of the bride-to-be below:
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
TEST
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: How N70m road construction created more hardship for Sokoto residents
“To address recurrent accidents on Gagi to Gidan Dilo road and Fakon Idi roads, in Sokoto State, the Federal Government,...
INVESTIGATION: Inside Kwara school where students are used as labour on teachers’ private farms
In this report, SHEREEFDEEN AHMAD uncovered how young students in Kwara State, Nigeria, are being used for labour work on...
INVESTIGATION: How Kano SUBEB awarded contracts to inactive contractors, non-existent schools
In an effort to address issues hindering quality education, the Kano State Government in 2020 awarded N88,406,667.10 for the construction...
SPECIAL REPORT: Hike in gas price forces more Nigerians to use coal, sawdust, as smoke kills 93,300 yearly
In the build-up to the 27th Conference of Party (COP 27), Nigeria recently launched its energy transition plan (ETP) as one of...
INVESTIGATION: How roadside foods endanger consumers’ life with trans fat in northern Nigeria
With an estimated 854,000 deaths in Nigeria, and 3,229 attributed to trans fatty acids (TFA) -related cardiovascular deaths, ADESOLA IKULAJOLU visited Nigeria’s...