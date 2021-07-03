Oshiomhole brands Matawalle an ‘accomplished administrator’ as he welcomes governor to APC

The immediate former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, on Saturday, described the Zamfara State Governor, Bello Matawalle, as an accomplished administrator and proven performer with an exceptional leadership style.

The ex-Edo State governor stated this in a letter he personally signed to welcome Matawalle to the APC.

He said it takes a man of courage, conscience, principles, and honour to make the “long-awaited move to the ruling party, adding that many politicians in Nigeria would not have the audacity to undertake such a move.

The ex-APC chairman expressed confidence that all APC stakeholders in Zamfara would welcome the governor with open arms and accord him the respect that he richly deserved.

Oshimohole’s statement would come as a surprise to many people as two key APC members in Zamfara – former governor Abdulaziz Yari and Senator Kabiru Marafa – have rejected Governor Matawalle as the leader of the party in the state.

Many would also recall that the APC crisis in Zamfara during Oshiomhole’s tenure as national chairman cost the party the 2019 governorship election in the state.

Matawalle, who was the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate in the election, was declared the governor after the Supreme Court nullified the primary election that produced the APC candidate who incidentally won the election.

The governor dumped the PDP for APC on Tuesday.

Oshiomhole said: “I have for long looked forward to this day when you will reunite with the APC, your original party, so that the good works and impressive performance which the people of Zamfara enjoy under your administration will be accurately documented as legacies of APC.

“I am delighted that coming to the APC with your legion of supporters is not only a boost for our great party in terms of numbers.

“It brings on board our platform, a sound mind, accomplished administrator, and proven performer who has won the admiration of the Zamfara people by virtue of exceptional leadership.

“I have absolute confidence that all APC stakeholders in the state will welcome you with open arms and accord you the well-earned respect that you richly deserve.”

