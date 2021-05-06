Ex-Gov Yari donates 400 cows to Zamfara APC members for Sallah | Ripples Nigeria

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Zamfara has confirmed the commencement of the distribution of 400 cows to its members for the Sallah celebration.

This was disclosed by Alhaji Lawal Liman, the state APC Caretaker Committee Chairman, who spoke to newsmen in Gusau on Thursday.

He said that the cows were donated to the party members by former Gov. Abdulaziz Yari Abubakar, who is a leader in the party.

He described the donation as laudable.

According to him, executives of the party in each of the 14 LGAs of the state will receive two cows, while executives from each of the 147 wards of the state will also receive two cows.

“Other beneficiaries of the gesture include women, youth groups and elders of the party, as well as religious and community leaders in the state, and state party executives,” he added.



He noted that the distribution of the cows was ongoing by a nine-man committee headed by a Federal Commissioner, National Population Commission in the state, Alhaji Muhammad Muttaka-Rini.

“Once again, we extend our appreciation to the APC leader for his continued support for the development of our great party and promoting the welfare of its members,” Liman said.

