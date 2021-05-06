Inspector killed, DPO's office burnt in fresh attack on Ebonyi police | Ripples Nigeria

The attack on security operatives in Ebonyi state seems to know no end as a fresh attack was launched by gunmen on Thursday, which left an inspector dead.

The Police Spokesman, DSP Loveth Odah, confirmed the attack to newsmen in Abakiliki, saying the attack happended at the Obiozara Police Station in Ohaozara Local Government Area.

Odah said the gunmen invaded the station in their numbers in the early hours of the day and started shooting sporadically.

READ ALSO: Gunmen kill policeman in fresh attack on Ebonyi community

An eyewitness, Mr Emmanuel Onuh, said the attackers invaded the station around 3:00a.m and began to set some parts of the building on fire.

“They shot one inspector dead and burnt down the office of the Divisional Police Officer and Administrative Block,” Onuh said

Join the conversation

Opinions