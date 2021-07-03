Politics
PDP lifts chairman’s suspension in Edo
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo has lifted the suspension on its chairman in the state, Dr. Tony Aziegbemi.
Aziegbemi was suspended last month for alleged gross misconduct.
The party accused the chairman of causing unnecessary tension and disunity among party members in the state.
The PDP Publicity Secretary in the state, Chris Nehikhare, announced the lifting of Aziegbemi’s suspension in a statement on Saturday in Benin.
READ ALSO: PDP expels ex-Edo commissioner, Afegbua, as crisis over alleged N10bn misappropriation rages
The statement read: “The State Working Committee of the PDP in Edo after its working committee meeting, called to deliberate on the report of the investigative committee set up to investigate allegations of gross misconduct against Aziegbemi has exonerated and acquitted him.
“The suspension has therefore been lifted.
“Consequently, the chairman will resume his office with immediate effect.
“We thank all party members, supporters, and leaders for their cooperation and support during this period of self-audit.”
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....