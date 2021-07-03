PDP lifts chairman’s suspension in Edo

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo has lifted the suspension on its chairman in the state, Dr. Tony Aziegbemi.

Aziegbemi was suspended last month for alleged gross misconduct.

The party accused the chairman of causing unnecessary tension and disunity among party members in the state.

The PDP Publicity Secretary in the state, Chris Nehikhare, announced the lifting of Aziegbemi’s suspension in a statement on Saturday in Benin.

The statement read: “The State Working Committee of the PDP in Edo after its working committee meeting, called to deliberate on the report of the investigative committee set up to investigate allegations of gross misconduct against Aziegbemi has exonerated and acquitted him.

“The suspension has therefore been lifted.

“Consequently, the chairman will resume his office with immediate effect.

“We thank all party members, supporters, and leaders for their cooperation and support during this period of self-audit.”

