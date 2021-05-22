PDP expels ex-Edo commissioner, Afegbua as crisis over alleged N10bn misappropriation rages | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
PDP expels ex-Edo commissioner, Afegbua as crisis over alleged N10bn misappropriation rages
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has expelled the former Commissioner for Information in Edo State, Kassim Afegbua, over alleged anti-party activities.
In a letter signed by the PDP Chairman in Edo State, Tony Aziegbemi and addressed to the party’s National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus, the party accused the ex-commissioner of series of anti-party activities ahead of last year’s governorship election in the state.
Although the party accused Afegbua of anti-party activities ahead of the election, his expulsion may not be unconnected with the controversy generated by the alleged misappropriation of funds by the party’s leadership.
Afegbua had accused the PDP national leadership of misappropriating N10 billion generated by the party from sale of nomination forms in 2019.
READ ALSO: Edo PDP drags Obaseki to national leadership over Governor’s plan to dissolve party executives
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had since invited some party officials for questioning on the matter.
The letter read: “Mr. Kassim Afegbua as a member engaged in series of anti-party activities in his ward before and during Edo State Gubernatorial Election of September 19, 2020.
“All attempts by his ward, local government area and state disciplinary committees to secure his attendance at various meetings to clear himself of all allegations proved abortive.
“I hereby forward herewith to you the expulsion of Mr. Kassim Afegbua as unanimously affirmed by the state disciplinary committee of our party in Edo State.”
