Oshiomhole says godfatherism is good, but I’m committed to end it in Edo —Gov Obaseki

The governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki has regretted that Adams Oshiomhole, who brought him into politics to fight godfatherism, had shifted from his earlier position.

He said, “Comrade Oshiomhole came to me, asking that we join forces to fight and bring an end to the practice of godfatherism in the state. The partnership helped us in changing the narrative of development in the state. This led me into politics. I am into politics to better the lives of Edo people. We believed Oshiomhole and followed him to fight godfatherism.

“He said godfatherism is not good but today he is saying godfatherism is good. He said let the people lead but today he wants to lead the people, against their interest.”

The governor however maintained that his agreement with Edo people was to fight godfatherism and that he was going to continue to fight the ‘evil’.

According to spokesman to the governor, Crusoe Osagie, Obaseki stated this when he hosted APC leaders in Eredo Local Government Area on Wednesday.

The governor also vowed that Oshiomhole, who is the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) would not stop his second term ambition.

“The last time an incumbent ran for governorship in our party in the state, it was a consensus. It will happen again; we will all agree on consensus.

“Whether direct or indirect primary, you, the people, will vote. Our plan is on the election, not the primaries,” Obaseki said.

Speaking further he said, “Our people have no business being poor but our leadership has brought us here. I am in politics to improve the life of Edo people. We have done more in three years with less resources. Imagine what will happen in eight years.

“I am not trained to abuse elders or my seniors. But we will not allow anything that will negatively affect Edo people. I will fight with everything to make life better for my people. God has continued to fight for us. All the strategies and antics against this government has failed. We will build this party and you will be the envy of all others who are not in our party but we are sure they will join us soon.”

The state APC chairman, Anslem Ojezua, at the meeting urged the ward leaders in Oredo to maintain their support for Obaseki as their son.

He claimed that Obaseki had supported the party in the last three years more than those before him.

He, therefore, urged Oredo people, “Support your son and never allow anyone to treat him anyhow. Possess your possession!”

Metal Keyword: Adams Oshiomhole, Godwin Obaseki, Obaseki on godfatherism

