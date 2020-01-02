Former Gov Fayose reacts to rumours of ill health

Former Ekiti state governor, Ayodele Fayose, has spoken on speculations about his well-being after he was spotted having fun at what can be described as a relaxation spot outside the country.

The former governor who is being prosecuted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over an alleged N2.2 billion fraud allegedly has some health issues which kept him away from the public scene.

But reactions trailed the politician after he was spotted at the said location where he smiled to the camera as he enjoyed the comfort of the camp bed he laid on while on vacation.

Fayose who was granted permission to travel abroad for medical treatment on December 7, by a federal high court sitting in Lagos took to Twitter to debunk suggestions that he was admitted to a hospital saying he only underwent a medical checkup.

He tweeted: “These “hailers”, when I was on their case, they were crying. Now I’m on my own lane enjoying my life, they are still crying & sulking.

“Expect more so you can cry more. I’m on medical checkup not admission.

“Celebrating New Year is my right, haters can hug transformer. “Happy New Year”

