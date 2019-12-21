Osimhen delighted to return to Lille squad after health scare

Super Eagles forward, Victor Osimhen has expressed his delight after he returned to Lille’s squad ahead of their Ligue 1 clash against AS Monaco this weekend.

Osimhen, who had opened scoring in the 19th minute against Monaco in the French League Cup, was substituted early in the first half and was rushed to the hospital after he complained of dizziness and pain.

There had been doubts that the Lille goal machine would be available for Saturday’s encounter, but the medical examination proved he was fit and available for selection.

“Back with the squad, major thanks to GOD almighty I really appreciate everyone that reaches out to me, GOD bless y’all another big game tomorrow,” Osimhen wrote on his Instagram page.

Lille boss, Christophe Galtier, had in his pre-match press conference, declared Osimhen fit for the trip to Stade Louis II.

“Victor returned from Monaco yesterday after having passed the medical examinations. They showed that he is fit to play tomorrow,” Galtier revealed.

“He had a very thorough assessment, and today we got the green light that he can play. And he wants to play.”

Osimhen has scored 12 goals in 23 appearances in all competitions for Lille this season.

Lille are currently third on 31 points in the league table, 11 points behind leaders Paris Saint-Germain.

