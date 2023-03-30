OSUN: Commuters injured as vehicle conveying inmates involved in accident

There was anxiety in Osogbo, the capital of Osun State, on Thursday, after two people were hurt when a truck carrying prisoners to the State High Court collided with a commercial minibus.

Commercial motorcycle riders and a few irate youngsters blocked the well-known Olaiya Interchange in protest after the incident, which instantly triggered violent protest.

Witnesses claimed that the driver of the jail truck disobeyed a traffic light that had signaled him to halt and, as a result, struck a minibus, injuring both the driver and one of the passengers.

After the accident, the minibus driver and the injured passengers were taken to the hospital for treatment while the correctional vehicle was allowed to go to court.

However, shortly after the vehicle left, some minibus drivers and commercial motorcyclists converged at the scene to protest following speculation that the driver had died.

Police officers and men of the State Security Service (SSS) led by the Divisional Police Officer of Dugbe Division CSP Akinloye Oyegade were on hand and were able to avert any crisis.

