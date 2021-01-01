Osun gov postpones resumption of schools indefinitely due to covid-19

The Osun State government has postponed the reopening of private and public schools in the state until further notice due to the outbreak of the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic.

The postponement was announced on Thursday by the State Ministry of Education in a statement signed by the Coordinating Director, C.K Olaniyan, who said that the decision was due to the precautions against the virus.

According to Olaniyan who earlier announced that public and private schools will resume January 4, 2021, the Ministry of Health, will come up with a realistic date of new resumption for schools.

He urged parents in the state to continue to take custody of their children and wards while also sounding a note of warning to Private school owners not to reopen under any guise.

“The Ministry of Education wishes to state in clear terms that the prevailing public health circumstances, especially those that relate to COVID-19 pandemic have compelled the state to take precautions.

“Parents are, therefore, advised to continue to take custody of their children and wards while Private school owners are warned not to reopen under any guise.

“Contradiction shall attract closure of such a school,” the ministry warned.

