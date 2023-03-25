Osun: Oyetola rejects Appeal Court ruling, vows to go to Supreme Court

Adegboyega Oyetola, a former governor of Osun State, on Friday, revealed that he and his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) may appeal the decision of the Appeal Court to the Supreme Court.

Oyetola added that his faith in the judiciary was likewise unshaken in response to the Appeal Court ruling that reversed the Tribunal’s verdict that first resulted in the removal of Governor Ademola Adeleke.

In a statement sent by his media aide, Ismail Omipidan, Oyetola claimed that based on the judgment’s brief summary, there are good reasons to ask the Supreme Court for more relief.

He appealed to members and supporters of the APC to remain calm and not to be discouraged over the outcome of Friday’s appeal, saying his abiding faith in God to reclaim his mandate remains undoubted.

The statement partly reads; “We have heard the judgement of the Appeal Court, but we are yet to receive a copy of the judgement.

“However, from the snippets we are getting, we believe we have a potential ground to approach the Supreme Court. Our belief in the judiciary remains unshaken, just as my abiding faith in the God’s promise regarding the reclaim of my mandate remains undoubted.

“I, therefore, appeal to our supporters and party members to remain calm as we take the next step.”

The Court of Appeal in Abuja on Friday affirmed the election of Ademola Adeleke of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as the governor of Osun State.

A three-member panel of the appellate court led by Mohammed Shuaibu unanimously overturned the earlier decision of the election petition tribunal which nullified the governor’s victory in January.

The immediate-past governor of the state, Adegboyega Oyetola, who came second in the 16 July 2022 election, had filed a petition challenging Mr Adeleke’s victory.

The Osun State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal in Osogbo, which upheld the allegation of over-voting in the areas won by Adeleke, had declared Mr Oyetola of the APC as winner of the poll after deducting “unlawful votes” from the PDP’s scores.

But Adeleke appealed against the lower court’s decision, urging the appellate court to set it aside and re-affirm his victory.

