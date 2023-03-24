APC candidate rejects Plateau governorship election results

The All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in Plateau, Dr. Nentawe Yilwatda, has rejected the results of the state governorship election announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The commission on Monday declared the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Mr. Caleb Mutfwang, as the winner of the election held across the state last weekend.

Yilwatda in a statement issued on Friday by the spokesman for his campaign council, Shittu Bamaiyi, said he would challenge the outcome of the election in court.

The APC candidate insisted that he would not allow the subversion of the collective aspirations and interests of the people of Plateau State.

READ ALSO: PDP’s Caleb Mutfuwang shoves APC to win Plateau governorship election

He said: “I am ready to go the whole hog legally in protecting and promoting the collective will and interest of the state.

“Having gone into partnership and agreement with the people to chart a new course for the state, it is unacceptable to allow the so-called result of the governorship election to stand.”

He charged his supporters to remain steadfast, resilient, and unshaken as he works to reclaim his allegedly stolen mandate in court.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now