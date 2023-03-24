Ex-Gov Shema gives PDP 48 hours to reverse suspension

The former Katsina State Governor, Shehu Shema, on Friday gave the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) a 48-hour ultimatum to reverse his suspension from the party.

The PDP National Working Committee (PDP) on Thursday suspended Shema, the former Ekiti State governor, Ayo Fayose, ex-Senate President, Anyim Pius Anyim, and two others for alleged anti-party activities.

The other two persons are – Prof. Dennis Ityavyar (Benue) and Dr. Aslam Aliyu (Zamfara).

The PDP national leadership also referred the Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, to the party’s disciplinary committee for the same reason.

In a petition dated March 24, 2023 and addressed to the PDP National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, the former governor also demanded the reversal of the dissolution of the party’s executive committee in Katsina State.

He threatened to withdraw totally from the party if the suspension was not reversed within 48 hours.

Shema wrote: “I am a member of the National Executive Council, Board of Trustees (BoT) and caucus member of our party and know as of law and fact that the dissolution of a lawfully elected Katsina State executive committee cannot bear constitutional validity just as my suspension from the party.

READ ALSO: PDP sets up caretaker committee for Katsina chapter

“It is pertinent to state categorically here that chapter 10 of the PDP constitution (2017) as amended (Disciplinary Procedure), particularly section 56(6)(7) and section 59 (3), were not adhered to in reaching these decisions which clearly demonstrate contempt for democracy.

“It is in the light of these developments that I make the following appeals: Rescind the National Working Committee decision of unlawful dissolution of Katsina State duly elected executive committee and allow them to complete their tenure and disband the purported caretaker committee similar to which so many court decisions in the land have rendered illegal.

“Rescind the National Working Committee decision of my suspension as a member of our party within the next forty eight hours (48hrs).

“Take notice that failure to effect the two changes above within 48 hours, this letter serves as my formal and official withdrawal of my membership from the Peoples Democratic Party, effective from Saturday, 25, March 2023.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now