Adeleke urges Oyetola to accept defeat in Osun election

The Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, on Tuesday urged his predecessor, Adegboyega Oyetola, to accept his defeat in the July 16, 2022 election in the state, saying it was an act of God.

The governor, who made the call in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Olawale Rasheed, told the former governor to move on from his defeat in the election.

He was reacting to a recent comment credited to Oyetola on his possible return to power.

Oyetola is challenging the outcome of the election at the state’s election petition tribunal over alleged widespread irregularities in the exercise.

The former governor had said at a prayer session organised in Osogbo by All Progressives Congress (APC) members to welcome him to the state that he would return to office as governor.

Adeleke, who countered the statement, said: “God is of justice, equity and honesty, not of electoral banditry and deceit.”

“The Holy Books even noted that the devil’s whispering is real and no one should mistake the voice of the devil for God.

“Our Almighty God has spoken resoundingly in favour of Governor Adeleke and the former governor should accept defeat so he can hear the true voice of God.

“After all, there is life after losing an election.”

