News
Adeleke urges Oyetola to accept defeat in Osun election
The Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, on Tuesday urged his predecessor, Adegboyega Oyetola, to accept his defeat in the July 16, 2022 election in the state, saying it was an act of God.
The governor, who made the call in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Olawale Rasheed, told the former governor to move on from his defeat in the election.
He was reacting to a recent comment credited to Oyetola on his possible return to power.
Oyetola is challenging the outcome of the election at the state’s election petition tribunal over alleged widespread irregularities in the exercise.
The former governor had said at a prayer session organised in Osogbo by All Progressives Congress (APC) members to welcome him to the state that he would return to office as governor.
READ ALSO: Stop listening to whispering devils, Gov Adeleke berates Oyetola over vow to reclaim mandate
Adeleke, who countered the statement, said: “God is of justice, equity and honesty, not of electoral banditry and deceit.”
“The Holy Books even noted that the devil’s whispering is real and no one should mistake the voice of the devil for God.
“Our Almighty God has spoken resoundingly in favour of Governor Adeleke and the former governor should accept defeat so he can hear the true voice of God.
“After all, there is life after losing an election.”
,
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: In Cross River, civil servants retire into poverty as govt looks away, squanders funds on frivolities
Thousands of civil servants in Cross River State struggle to stay alive as they are denied their gratuities and monthly...
Students suffer as contractors abandon Kano school projects after receiving over N70m
In 2019, to improve the condition of public schools in Kano State, the Federal Government disbursed millions of naira to...
SPECIAL REPORT: World Bank road projects go bad in Enugu, as state govt fails to fulfill promise
Counterpart funded road projects between the world Bank and Enugu State government have started to fail, as the state government...
INVESTIGATION: How N70m road construction created more hardship for Sokoto residents
“To address recurrent accidents on Gagi to Gidan Dilo road and Fakon Idi roads, in Sokoto State, the Federal Government,...
INVESTIGATION: Inside Kwara school where students are used as labour on teachers’ private farms
In this report, SHEREEFDEEN AHMAD uncovered how young students in Kwara State, Nigeria, are being used for labour work on...