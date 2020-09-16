Oyetola reacts to report of ‘yahoo boy’ chased to his death by police

The Governor of Osun State, Gboyega Oyetola, has ordered an investigation into the death of a suspected internet fraudster while being chased by police officers attached to the Osun Joint Task Force, on Wednesday.

Following the incident on Tuesday, a protest broke out leading to some youths vandalising police vehicles and dumping the body of the suspect at Government House, Osogbo.

Mr Oyetola expressed shock in a statement by the state commissioner of information, Funke Egbemode and ordered a probe of the incident.

“The tragic events that reportedly led to the death of one person on Tuesday evening were both sad and shocking and Governor Adegboyega Oyetola has ordered a full investigation into the circumstances that led to it all.

“To the governor, all lives matter and nobody has a right under our laws to take a life summarily. While we appreciate the great job our law enforcement agencies are doing to keep Osun safe, the confusion and disruption to our peaceful state capital on Tuesday needs to be investigated ”

Mr Oyetola also urged the families of the deceased and the injured “not to take matters into their hands by hurting more people or destroying properties.”

According to an eyewitness the deceased and three others suspected to be internet fraudsters were being chased by the police in Osogbo, Osun capital.

“In his attempt to escape from the JTF, the driver of the car veered off the road and hit an electric pole.

“One of the four occupants of the vehicle died instantly while the other three sustained injuries and were rushed to a nearby hospital in the area,” an eyewitness said.

